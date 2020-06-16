Modern artists Callen Schaub and Chris Trueman collaborate with collector brand Edenic Design
Abstract Artist and Instagram Influencer Callen Schaub taking in his finished Teâshí Coffee Table base. Callen’s renowned pouring, pendulum and spinning techniques plays out in three dimensions.
Edenic Design's finished Teâshí Coffee Table collaboration with artist Callen Schaub. Edenic and Callen are receiving commission requests from private collectors for new paintings of the Teâshí Coffee Table which, of which only 100 metal bases have been produced.
Contemporary Design converges with Abstract Art in one-of-a-kind iterations of the brand's Teâshí coffee table by influential artists.
“For Edenic, a collaboration is more than a meeting of aesthetic or creative styles, it's a convergence of techniques, methods, and artistic ideologies” said David Michael Miller, Edenic’s founder and designer. When Edenic developed its first collaboration, with artist Callen Schaub, it was enthusiastic about exploring how Callen’s expressive and freeform process would translate onto the angular 3-dimensional canvas that is the Teâshí coffee table. “The intent was to create a singular object which manifests, unites, and transcends distinct creative approaches” added Miller.
Callen Schaub is a Montreal, Canada based abstract artist, content creator and social media influencer who is recognized for his vibrant paintings using trapezes, pendulums, and spinning machines. Openly sharing his painting process with viewers and inspiring fans everywhere to participate in his "Fake Art" movement. With paintings hanging in collections across the globe, Callen’s goal is to make the world a more colorful place one artwork at a time, now, bringing his artistry to designer furniture.
The result is a one-of-kind piece of art and design. The Callen Schaub Teashi 1 - CST1: A work of swirling color that captures fluid motion in static form and lures the observer into the art itself. “Every inch of the CST1 is intricate and intense, while being free and naturally flowing. It offers the observer a vibrant and youthful emotion that is at once profound and timeless” said Miller or Callen’s creation. “It’s not often that fine art transcends observation and contemplation, entering the realm of raw sensory experience” added Miller. “The CST1 achieves this by way of an artistic process which balances control and chaos, as well as conscious thought and forces of nature. The finished piece is both authentic and complex, while remaining functional and elegant” concluded Miller.
“In an ideal world everything I would interact with would be art. Everything is art. A chair can be art, a table can be art, anything can be art” said Callen Schaub in a recent interview with Edenic Design. “If we can help that conversation along by literally putting paint on it, it’s a pointer in that direction to remind yourself that, ‘oh, it’s art.’ You don’t need paint and vibrant colors, I use vibrant colors to help it be more obvious that, ‘yeah, it’s art.’… I like the idea of elevating design” added Callen Schaub.
The CST1 has been sold to a private collector but Edenic Design and Callen Schaub will continue to release limited collaborations, each one-of-a-kind based on their collective creative direction at the moment.
Edenic has also completed a collaboration with Los Angeles based artist, Chris Trueman. Trueman has exhibited his work in numerous exhibitions in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Portland and internationally in Milan, Paris, Berlin, Beijing and Brisbane (AUS).
The collaboration with Edenic marks Trueman’s first foray into painting on a three-dimensional surface. He welcomed the challenge of adapting his process to a new form noting that, “I’ve got to consider the structure, I’ve got to consider that we’re not going to be to be seeing this from just one vantage and view.” Trueman achieves the unique optical and textural effects in his work by alternating between gestural painting and spray-painting, using squeegees and brushes to apply swatches of paint. “The result of this process when applied to the Teâshí is a grungy and glitchy, yet ethereal and cosmic aesthetic. Fluorescent nebulas of orange are underscored by dark blues” said Miller. “The beauty,” Trueman said, “is that there can actually be quite a few different things that you can see in one object. As one moves around the piece, one might feel as if they are confronted with several distinct paintings, which nonetheless coalesce into a seamless whole.”
Trueman’s table has just been made available to collectors on the Edenic Design Website. To learn more about the Edenic Design, the available collaborations pieces and to commission a Teâshí Coffee Table visit www.edenicdesign.com
Edenic is the bold, new luxury furniture brand established by entrepreneur and creative, David Michael Miller. Each Edenic produced in limited quantities and is approached with integrity to the artistic process through one-of-a-kind artist collaborations, each honoring the unique characteristics born of original creativity and craft.
