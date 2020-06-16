Modern artists Callen Schaub and Chris Trueman collaborate with collector brand Edenic Design

Abstract Artist and Instagram Influencer Callen Schaub taking in his finished Teâshí Coffee Table base. Callen’s renowned pouring, pendulum and spinning techniques plays out in three dimensions.

Edenic Design's finished Teâshí Coffee Table collaboration with artist Callen Schaub. Edenic and Callen are receiving commission requests from private collectors for new paintings of the Teâshí Coffee Table which, of which only 100 metal bases have been produced.