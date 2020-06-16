Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PM Workforce Announces Major Expansion Throughout Texas & Increases List of Leasing Services for Multifamily Properties

PM Workforce is rapidly growing and revolutionizing the way property owners approach onboarding their leasing staff.

Maybe not unexpectedly, the results are immediate and amazing - reduced costs, increased revenues, more control and predictability, and equity creation for owners.”
— Peter Roisman
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM Workforce is excited to officially announce its expansion as a full-service outsource leasing firm hyper-focused on providing ultra-high-performing leasing consultants. We recruit, train, test, and certify by combining Grace Hill online training and its’ proprietary curriculum, including knowledge-based classroom/virtual training and hands-on onsite leasing. Leasing services include: conventional, tax credit, lease-up, acquisition, disposition, senior housing, and student housing. Each leasing professional that PM Workforce represents our new talent to the industry and brings a “fire in the belly” attitude to short and long-term assignments. The company debuted its services to the Houston multifamily industry in April 2019 and expanded into Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas in the Spring of 2020.

PM Workforce is a one-of-a-kind, outsource staffing solution for the multifamily industry. “Leasing consultants are the only occupancy revenue generators for a property, yet they have historically and universally been viewed as only entry-level and “stepping stone” positions. PM Workforce exists due to this predominant industry undervaluation of leasing consultants. PM Workforce intends to show all multifamily owners and property managers that there is a better method available for employing leasing staff,” said President and Principal, Peter Roisman. “Outsourcing each leasing position creates a 42% cost savings without a reduction in performance. We’ve found, leasing productivity has increased significantly in our clients’ leasing offices after our professionals arrive.”

Outsourcing labor is already broadly accepted in many industries--accounting, legal, and payroll services, among others. PM Workforce is driving this well-established “on-demand” outsourcing model into the multifamily sector. To us, “on-demand” means that if any issue arises with one of our members at a client property, the client has full control to request an immediate replacement. The motto of our company is ‘consistently excellent,’ which ensures that someone highly qualified is always ready to work at a moment’s notice. We operate 24/7/365, meaning booking can be made at any time.

We are serious about being a 24/7/365 business. Within a few weeks, we will be operating our fully electronic and automated proprietary booking and payment system. We will launch our App on Apple App Store and Google Play by the end of June and booking and re-booking will be done in a matter of seconds.

