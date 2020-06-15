Nonpublic File Upload (PEBT) – Pandemic SNAP Benefits for Families | Nebraska Department of Education

For Nonpublic Systems Only

The Families First Coronavirus Act proposes to provide Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to SNAP and non-SNAP households with children who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price (F/R) school meals due to COVID-19 related school closures. In preparation to distribute these benefits, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are working to identify students eligible for free or reduced (F/R) meals. Since nonpublic school systems do not submit individual F/R data to NDE, a special application has been created to upload lists of students who are eligible for free or reduced price lunch and enrolled during the time the school was closed due to COVID-19.

To ensure your students receive these benefits please submit the students eligible for free or reduced price lunch by uploading your list of students to the “Nonpublic File Upload (PEBT)”collection. The collection is located in the NDE Portal https://portal.education.ne.gov/ under the Data Collections tab. An activation code provided by your District Administrator is required to add the collection to the Portal account. The instructions and a file template can be found within the collection.