All Sports Television Network Launches National Sports Network on Broadcast Television

New network offers a variety of sporting event coverage and sports-themed entertainment programming from around the world.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) officially announces its introduction as a national sports network available on over-the-air television. Scheduled to launch on September 1, 2020, the network expects to initially reach 40 million households throughout the United States over the broadcast airwaves. The network will also be available for viewing on Internet-enabled devices.

ALL SPORTS will feature coverage of national and international sporting events, which include football, baseball, basketball, track & field, tennis, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling and volleyball. In addition to broadcasting live and delayed events, ALL SPORTS will showcase sports-related movies, talk shows, in-depth athlete and team profiles, as well as highlights from leagues, events and tournaments around the world.

"Our goal is to provide viewers with the ability to watch a wide variety of sports programming without having to subscribe to cable, satellite or other premium services," stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "Creatively, ALL SPORTS will focus on delivering a new and exciting assortment of highly entertaining programming to the avid sports viewer. Our broadcast will consist of both amateur and professional events and include traditional sports as well as those rarely seen on television."

Broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the network’s goal is to reach 80% of the U.S. television households by the end of the year. ALL SPORTS programming is geared to satisfy the appetites of sports fans from all walks of life.

