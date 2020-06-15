Tree Trimming To Partially Close Segment Of East Bay Bike Path, Between Sowams And New Meadow Roads In Barrington, Next Week

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising the public that National Grid will perform tree trimming along the East Bay Bike Path in Barrington next week. The work will take two days to complete and will take place from Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26, weather permitting.

During the tree trimming, the section of the bike path between Sowams and New Meadow Roads where the work is being performed will be partially closed. DEM park rangers will be stationed on the bike path to direct the public around the work area. This small section of the bike path will be reopened once the work has been completed. If any issues arise that require the closure of the entire bike path at this location, work will cease and a plan to detour the path will be developed.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.