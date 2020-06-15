Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its fourth quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-676-1873 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EDT. (Reservation Number 21964529)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from June 29, 2020 after 10:30 AM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on July 29, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21964529)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Jon Szczur

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 952-4102



