Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,566 in the last 365 days.

Team, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. In conjunction with this release, Team, Inc. has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, June 18, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

By Phone:  Dial 1-888-699-2378 inside the U.S. or 1-847-852-4067 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call.  A telephone replay will be available through June 25th by dialing 1-855-859-2056 inside the U.S. or 404-537-3406 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 6048738#.
   
By Webcast:  The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team’s website, www.teaminc.com under “Investor Relations”. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Susan Ball
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
(281) 331-6154

Primary Logo

You just read:

Team, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.