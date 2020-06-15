Zoom Phone Added to FedRAMP Moderate Authorized Zoom for Government

Zoom UCaaS Platform Authorized for Use Under Agency FedRAMP Authorization Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that the Zoom Phone has now been added to Zoom for Government, which is already authorized under the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ), through its Agency Authorization via the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This addition of Zoom Phone to Zoom for Government will enable federal agencies to consolidate their costly and outdated legacy telephony systems onto a single modern cloud solution once the agencies individually authorize its use.



Zoom for Government , Zoom’s platform developed for U.S. government use, achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization in April 2019. Zoom for Government features Zoom Meetings and Chat, Zoom Video Webinar, and now, Zoom Phone. FedRAMP , per its website, “is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP enables Agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.”

“We are excited to again work with the General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Customs and Border Protection to add Zoom Phone to our agency-based FedRAMP authorization of Zoom for Government service, giving government agencies who authorize its use the ability to rapidly issue their own agency-based ATO leveraging the existing DHS FedRAMP authorization. Zoom is committed to providing the U.S. government our robust and secure platform, particularly in this time of crisis when video communications are essential to business and mission continuity,” said Matt Mandrgoc, Head of U.S. Federal for Zoom.

To learn more about Zoom for Government, visit zoomgov.com .

About Zoom Phone

Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system available as an add-on to Zoom’s platform. Support for inbound and outbound calling through native public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity and seamlessly integrated telephony features enable customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communication and collaboration requirements into their favorite video platform. Zoom Phone offers features such as support for Direct and Premise Peering, hybrid deployments that allow customers to keep their existing PSTN SIP trunks, optional integration into legacy PBX solutions, and the ability to escalate voice calls to video with a single click.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a secure and frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

Zoom Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global PR Lead

press@zoom.us