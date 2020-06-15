Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,558 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Galloway begins audit of City of Forsyth

Board of Aldermen requested review after Auditor's Office assisted Taney County Sheriff's investigation

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Forsyth, located in Taney County. The Forsyth Board of Aldermen passed a city ordinance requesting the audit, after an investigation by the Taney County Sheriff's Department and the State Auditor's Office.

"I appreciate the Forsyth Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the city's finances," Auditor Galloway said. "Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous."

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

The State Auditor's Office is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Audit teams will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges. To read more about the ongoing operations of the State Auditor's Office at this time, click here.  

You just read:

Auditor Galloway begins audit of City of Forsyth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.