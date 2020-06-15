Auditor Galloway begins audit of City of Forsyth

Board of Aldermen requested review after Auditor's Office assisted Taney County Sheriff's investigation

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the City of Forsyth, located in Taney County. The Forsyth Board of Aldermen passed a city ordinance requesting the audit, after an investigation by the Taney County Sheriff's Department and the State Auditor's Office.

"I appreciate the Forsyth Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the city's finances," Auditor Galloway said. "Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous."

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

