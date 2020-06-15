HealthEquity 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Virtually

/EIN News/ -- DRAPER, Utah, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), today announced additional information regarding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. MDT.



Due to the public health impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and in the interest of complying with various public health orders and recommendations limiting travel and the conduct of business activity, the Company will no longer hold the Annual Meeting in-person in Draper, Utah. Instead, the Company will hold the Annual Meeting solely in a virtual meeting format, and you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting distributed previously, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2020. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. You will not receive a new proxy card reflecting the change to a virtual meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials distributed previously will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/261252145. If you also want to vote at the meeting, please follow the instructions below and login with your unique 11-digit control number.

Voting at the Virtual Annual Meeting

For record owners: To vote during the Annual Meeting, login with your 11-digit control number (found on your proxy card, the stockholder meeting notice, or in an email you previously received from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("AST")). If prompted for an additional code, enter: hlthvirt2020. If you do not have your 11-digit control number, please contact AST at 1-800-937-5449 (outside the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico: 1-718-921-8124).

For holders in street name: If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, and you wish to vote during the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other intermediary and then register in advance by submitting the legal proxy, along with your name and email address, to AST at proxy@astfinancial.com. You will receive a confirmation email from AST with a 11-digit control number, which may be used to login to vote during the virtual Annual Meeting. If prompted for an additional code, enter: hlthvirt2020.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

