2018-19 NE YRBS Results | Nebraska Department of Education

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS)

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is part of the National Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System created and managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This statewide survey is designed to monitor six categories of health-related behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death and disability among youth and adults, including—

Behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries and violence

Sexual behaviors related to unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV infection

Alcohol and other drug use

Tobacco use

Unhealthy dietary behaviors

Inadequate physical activity

YRBS also measures the prevalence of obesity and asthma and other health-related behaviors plus sexual identity and sex of sexual contacts.

All Nebraska public schools are eligible to participate. In a random sample of schools, students from a random sample of 9th-12th grade classes are asked to complete the YRBS. Nebraska has been administered in Nebraska biannually since 1991.

2018-19 Nebraska YRBS Results

2018NEH-Academic-Achievement

2018NEH EH Codebook

2018NEH_Demographic_Table (pdf)

2018NEH_Detail_Tables (pdf)

2018NEH_Graphs (powerpoint)

2018NEH_Map_Form (pdf)

2018NEH_Questionnaire (pdf)

2018NEH_Sample_Description (pdf)

2018NEH_Sample_Statistics (pdf)

2018NEH Summary Tables (pdf)

2018NEH Survey Summary (pdf)

2018NEH_Trend_Report_10_Years (pdf)

2018NEH_Trend_Report (pdf)

2018NEH_YRBS Data (dat) TXT file

The Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) Surveillance System

The Nebraska Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is part of the Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) Surveillance System. This system is the umbrella uniting the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), Youth Tobacco Survey (YTS), and Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey (NRPFSS). All three of these surveys are administered in the fall of even calendar years. The Bureau of Sociological Research (BOSR) manages these surveys on behalf of the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS).

For more information, please contact: Chris Junker at chris.junker@nebraska.gov, 402-463-5611 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/yrbs/index.htm.