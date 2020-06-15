Brain Injury Advisory Council Mtg | Nebraska Department of Education
If you are interested in participating online please contact Keri Bennett at keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.
PDF BIAC Meeting Agenda June 2020
Meeting Via Zoom Meeting
10:00 am:
*Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson
* Approve March 13 meeting minutes and June 19 agenda – Judy Nichelson
* Open meeting announcement and public comment, if any – Judy Nichelson
* Council member comments, if any – Judy Nichelson
* BIAC member introductions (newest members first, then all members)
- Name, role
- What is your connection to brain injury?
- How do you believe you (and/or your organization) can make a difference for people with brain injury by serving on the BIAC?
* Any questions on the written committee reports? – Committee Chairs
* Brain Injury Trust Fund update – Peggy Reisher
* BIA-NE Speaker’s Bureau development – request for assistance from BIAC on branding, soliciting volunteer speakers and sustainability plan – Peggy Reisher
* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Summit – tentative plans for October, requesting volunteer BIAC members for the planning committee – Keri Bennett
* Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities, Person-Centered Planning project (I have emailed Kristen Larsen to see if she will report on this agenda item) – Kristen Larsen
* Are BIAC members hearing of COVID-19-related challenges/resources for people with brain injury? – Keri Bennett
12:00 pm: Adjourn
Next BI Advisory Council meeting: September 11, 2020