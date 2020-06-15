Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,549 in the last 365 days.

Brain Injury Advisory Council Mtg | Nebraska Department of Education

If you are interested in participating online please  contact Keri Bennett at keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.

PDF BIAC Meeting Agenda June 2020

 

Meeting Via Zoom Meeting

10:00 am:

*Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

* Approve March 13 meeting minutes and June 19 agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment, if any – Judy Nichelson

* Council member comments, if any – Judy Nichelson

* BIAC member introductions (newest members first, then all members)

  1. Name, role
  2. What is your connection to brain injury?
  3. How do you believe you (and/or your organization) can make a difference for people with brain injury by serving on the BIAC?

* Any questions on the written committee reports? – Committee Chairs

* Brain Injury Trust Fund update – Peggy Reisher

* BIA-NE Speaker’s Bureau development – request for assistance from BIAC on branding, soliciting volunteer speakers and sustainability plan – Peggy Reisher

* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Summit – tentative plans for October, requesting volunteer BIAC members for the planning committee – Keri Bennett

* Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities, Person-Centered Planning project (I have emailed Kristen Larsen to see if she will report on this agenda item) – Kristen Larsen

* Are BIAC members hearing of COVID-19-related challenges/resources for people with brain injury? – Keri Bennett

12:00 pm: Adjourn

 

Next BI Advisory Council meeting: September 11, 2020

You just read:

Brain Injury Advisory Council Mtg | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.