Brain Injury Advisory Council Mtg | Nebraska Department of Education

If you are interested in participating online please contact Keri Bennett at keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.

PDF BIAC Meeting Agenda June 2020

Meeting Via Zoom Meeting

10:00 am:

*Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

* Approve March 13 meeting minutes and June 19 agenda – Judy Nichelson

* Open meeting announcement and public comment, if any – Judy Nichelson

* Council member comments, if any – Judy Nichelson

* BIAC member introductions (newest members first, then all members)

Name, role What is your connection to brain injury? How do you believe you (and/or your organization) can make a difference for people with brain injury by serving on the BIAC?

* Any questions on the written committee reports? – Committee Chairs

* Brain Injury Trust Fund update – Peggy Reisher

* BIA-NE Speaker’s Bureau development – request for assistance from BIAC on branding, soliciting volunteer speakers and sustainability plan – Peggy Reisher

* 2020 Living with Brain Injury Summit – tentative plans for October, requesting volunteer BIAC members for the planning committee – Keri Bennett

* Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities, Person-Centered Planning project (I have emailed Kristen Larsen to see if she will report on this agenda item) – Kristen Larsen

* Are BIAC members hearing of COVID-19-related challenges/resources for people with brain injury? – Keri Bennett

12:00 pm: Adjourn

Next BI Advisory Council meeting: September 11, 2020