Industry Standout: New England Design and Construction Awarded 2020 Guildmaster with Distinction Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Design and Construction of Boston has won its sixth GuildMaster Award, having now been awarded the Guildmaster Distinction Award for 2020.
This marks NEDC’s sixth Guildmaster Award since 2014.
In a Home Remodeling industry riddled with customer dissatisfaction, this award clearly indicates NEDC’s commitment to integrity, standards and client satisfaction.
“Our annual Guildmaster Awards celebrate service excellence in the building, remodeling, contracting and real estate professions. Each year, GuildQuality gives special recognition to the companies that demonstrate an ability to deliver a consistently superior customer experience.” (www.guildquality.com)
Founded in 2005, the GuildMaster Awards are granted annually by GuildQuality Inc., an independent review organization which conducts a survey of all clients serviced by an award candidate on multiple points of quality, service, aesthetics, expertise and budget.
The Guildmaster Distinction Award is the highest award GuildQuality has to offer, and NEDC CEO David Supple and his creative team were honored to accept it. Founded nearly 20 years ago by Mr. Supple, NEDC is a vibrant Boston-based creative team with a focus on a high-end, design-build remodeling process for full homes, home additions, kitchens and baths in the Greater Boston area.
“Lifting Spirits with Spaces” is the creative mantra of NEDC and they own the complete process. This is done design-build, meaning NEDC is responsible for the entire project from client conception through design, planning and remodel. This reduces project cost, project time, and minimizes client stress as it defines a single accountable party from beginning to end..
As one client stated:
“What we liked - very professional, everyone is very customer centric, and that senior leaders role model that for the team! That's truly commendable… Overall yes, great bunch of people - good to work with, very accessible, and very committed to their customers” Customer K.U. - Somerville, Mass
NEDC goes one step further in showing care for its community with multiple pro bono goodwill projects across Boston. These have included delivering design-build kits to parents for their children during Covid quarantine, and designing and establishing a Sanitization Station (dedicated shower) in the basement entrance of a mother client who is a Doctor at Mass. General so as to provide a sanitary buffer between her work and her family.
It’s clear the performance standards of NEDC contrast sharply with the overall home improvement industry. The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) last year stated the following as the second largest problem reported to state and local consumer agencies across the nation:
“Home Improvement/Construction: Shoddy work, failure to start or complete the job.”
(https://consumerfed.org/press_release/nations-top-consumer-complaints-2/)
Design Build as an accountable, authentic approach to building seeks to make an extreme change in the quality and efficiency of the Home Improvement and Construction category. New England Design & Construction as a thought leader, innovator and catalyst for accountable execution is spearheading this effort.
NEDC is available to help you create a safe, efficient and aesthetic home for your family.
www.nedesignbuild.com
(617) 708-0676
Dave Supple
NEDC is available to help you create a safe, efficient and aesthetic home for your family.
www.nedesignbuild.com
(617) 708-0676
Dave Supple
New England Design + Construction
+1 6177080676
