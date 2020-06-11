2020-06-11 14:43:14.137 Eldon Resident Wins $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-06-11 14:43:14.137

Jeffrey McDowell of Eldon uncovered one of 10 $50,000 top prizes on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket purchased at TempStop, 7 Acorn Road, in Eldon.

“Treasure Hunt” is a $3 ticket with more than $7.3 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including five more top prizes. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Miller County won more than $4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $395,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $584,000 went to education programs in the county.