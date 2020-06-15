Media Alert: Tenable Named a 2020 Top Workplace by The Washington Post for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been recognized as one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area based on ratings from employees for the second year in a row.



“To be named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post is especially thrilling because this honor reflects our employees’ own feedback,” said Bridgett Paradise, chief people officer, Tenable. “Tenable is the world’s number one vulnerability management company, yet for all of our market-leading technology, our employees are by far our most important asset. Cultivating a culture of innovation and inclusion is critical to our continued success.”

Tenable’s leadership in the industry is reflected in its numerous accolades and awards, including a 2019 Employee Voice Award from Quantum Workplace, a 2019 SC Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution and a 2019 Corporate Growth Award from ACG National Capital.

The full list of top workplaces along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14 and will be available on The Post’s site. The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

