Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,396 in the last 365 days.

I-580 Lane Reductions to Take Place June 15-18 for Routine Inspection of Galena Creek Bridge

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Traffic lanes will be reduced on Interstate 580 south of Reno June 15-18 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine inspection of the Galena Creek Bridge.

Single lane closures will take place on I-580 approximately three miles south of the Mt. Rose Highway intersection daily between 8am-4pm June 15-18, with the single lane closures alternating on both directions of the interstate. Traffic will be reduced to 55 mph. 

The lane reductions are for the bridge’s biennial inspection of structural integrity and other bridge elements. Opened to traffic in 2012, the Galena Creek Bridge continues to rank in good condition in formal bridge inspections.

NDOT inspects the majority of Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation’s best for the sixth consecutive year. 

Bridge Photo- Galena Bridge

You just read:

I-580 Lane Reductions to Take Place June 15-18 for Routine Inspection of Galena Creek Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.