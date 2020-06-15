I-580 Lane Reductions to Take Place June 15-18 for Routine Inspection of Galena Creek Bridge

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Traffic lanes will be reduced on Interstate 580 south of Reno June 15-18 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine inspection of the Galena Creek Bridge.

Single lane closures will take place on I-580 approximately three miles south of the Mt. Rose Highway intersection daily between 8am-4pm June 15-18, with the single lane closures alternating on both directions of the interstate. Traffic will be reduced to 55 mph.

The lane reductions are for the bridge’s biennial inspection of structural integrity and other bridge elements. Opened to traffic in 2012, the Galena Creek Bridge continues to rank in good condition in formal bridge inspections.

NDOT inspects the majority of Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years. Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation’s best for the sixth consecutive year.