VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Sponsors 2020 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Resolution

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Since being elected Attorney General, one of my top priorities has been protecting Florida’s seniors from fraud and abuse. With the highest population of 65 years or older per capita in the country, it is essential that we provide seniors with the safety and dignity to enjoy their golden years. That is the mission behind the Senior Protection Team I created soon after taking office. Sponsoring this resolution is another step in my commitment to doing everything within my power to protect older Floridians.”
To view a copy of the resolution, clickhere.
Last year, Attorney General Moody created the Senior Protection Team to identify, investigate and eliminate fraud harming Florida’s seniors.
The Senior Protection Team is comprised of leading members from the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, Consumer Protection Division, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Office of Citizen Services. Seniors vs. Crime and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement actively assist the team with investigations and outreach efforts.
Since its inception, the Senior Protection Team has worked closely with law enforcement and administrative agencies across the state to ensure that crimes against seniors are identified, investigated and prosecuted when appropriate. The team’s combined efforts have led to numerous arrests and the initiation of prosecutions across the state for crimes ranging from Medicaid fraud to financial exploitation of the elderly.
The team also carefully monitors reported fraudulent activity targeting seniors to identify emerging trends in scams and uses the information to educate Florida’s seniors how to best protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud. Some of the most commonly reported forms of senior financial fraud and exploitation identified by the team include:
- Imposter scams: These scams involve someone posing as a relative, government agent, such as the IRS, FBI or other legitimate entity or a person with potential romantic interest in the senior seeking to obtain access to money or other assets or sensitive personal information;
- Home solicitation and contractor fraud: Scams in this area can run the gamut and involve conduct such as falsely soliciting products and services consumers do not need, obtaining unauthorized financing or performing work left unfinished or unacceptable; and
- Robocalls and telemarketing scams: By far the most prolific scams are perpetrated by telemarketers and robocallers seeking to obtain sensitive personal information either to steal identities or gain access to consumers’ bank accounts or other assets.