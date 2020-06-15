VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Sponsors 2020 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Resolution

Last year, Attorney General Moody created the Senior Protection Team to identify, investigate and eliminate fraud harming Florida’s seniors.

The Senior Protection Team is comprised of leading members from the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, Consumer Protection Division, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Office of Citizen Services. Seniors vs. Crime and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement actively assist the team with investigations and outreach efforts.

Since its inception, the Senior Protection Team has worked closely with law enforcement and administrative agencies across the state to ensure that crimes against seniors are identified, investigated and prosecuted when appropriate. The team’s combined efforts have led to numerous arrests and the initiation of prosecutions across the state for crimes ranging from Medicaid fraud to financial exploitation of the elderly.

The team also carefully monitors reported fraudulent activity targeting seniors to identify emerging trends in scams and uses the information to educate Florida’s seniors how to best protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud. Some of the most commonly reported forms of senior financial fraud and exploitation identified by the team include: