Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced - Free testing available June 19 and 20 in Ohio, Putnam and Summers counties.

The testing will be held in Ohio, Putnam and Summers counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following times and locations on June 19 and 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Ohio County (two locations):

June 19 – Exley Center at Hil-Dar, 2155 Angle Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

June 20 – North Wheeling Dream Center, 407 Main Street, Wheeling WV 26003

 Putnam County:

Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526

 Summers County:

Freight Depot, 508 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.

 

