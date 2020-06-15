Pathways Bioscience Announces New Peer-Reviewed Publication on Nrf2-Activation and Antiviral Gene Regulation by PB125

Treatment of cells with PB125 activated the Nrf2 pathway and induced expression of genes that could be protective against viral infection and “cytokine storm"

AURORA, CO, USA, June 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplements PB123 and PB125announces the recent peer-reviewed publication of a scientific paper entitled “ Nrf2 Activator PB125® as a Potential Therapeutic Agent Against COVID-19 ” in the journal Antioxidants.“This study examined the role of the Nrf2 pathway in maintaining several immune defense mechanisms involved in viral infectivity, proliferation, and elimination,” noted lead author Dr. Joe McCord, the chief scientist and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience. “Because the Nrf2 pathway steadily declines with aging, supplemental Nrf2 activators can maintain youthful levels of this essential regulatory factor. Our evidence suggests that it may be the Nrf2 pathway that acts as the failsafe device in situations when the immune system is so strongly stimulated that a so-called “cytokine storm” results, as seen in fatal cases of COVID-19. The oxidative stress created by the inflammatory response normally triggers an increased level of Nrf2 activation which shuts down cytokine production in affected tissues, allowing the inflammation to subside. In elderly patients, the level of Nrf2 may be so compromised that a pharmacological boost of activation may be required to break the self-perpetuating cycle.”“It is imperative that prescription drug, antibody, and vaccine approaches be developed to help fight the current pandemic – and we join people all over the world in cautious optimism to see those breakthroughs. But alongside those pharma efforts there are also important non-pharma approaches that individuals can use such as practicing virus avoidance (social distancing, quarantine, masks, etc.) and making attempts to support their innate host defenses (sleep, exercise, nutrition, etc.). The nutrition and dietary supplement angle is of great interest to us. That is why we are studying the role of PB125 and Nrf2 activation in the body’s cell defense mechanisms, and genes associated with viral infection and inflammation,” said Dr. Brooks Hybertson, President/CEO and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience.Pathways Bioscience intends to continue studies on potential beneficial roles for Nrf2 activation by dietary supplements like PB125 and possibly also small molecule drugs against viruses, including the COVID-19 illness, including seeking additional research funding along with co-author Prof. Adela Cota-Gomez."We believe that the combined efforts of academic researchers, clinician-scientists, small businesses, and pharma companies will be needed to help navigate the COVID-19 crisis," said Dr. Hybertson. “PB125 is a dietary supplement and we do not claim that it prevents, treats, or cures COVID-19; we are continuing to examine PB125’s role in Nrf2 activation and normal functioning of the body’s expression of cell-protection genes to support wellness and healthy aging.”About Pathways BiosciencePathways Bioscience LLC is a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing new agents, both small molecule drugs and dietary supplements, that influence gene expression pathways and exert beneficial effects, with particular emphasis on the Nuclear Factor, Erythroid 2 Like 2 (NFE2L2, or Nrf2) gene transcription factor, known as the master regulator of cell protection mechanisms. These activities are based on the concept that the best way to improve healthspan and overcome the health and wellness problems associated with aging is to support the body’s own defense mechanisms that allow it to normalize, protect, and heal itself. The company's headquarters are in Aurora, Colorado. Pathways Bioscience has developed the PB123 and PB125 dietary supplement formulations using Nrf2.0Technology. PB123 is currently available in Latin America through a partnership with Activz LLC in their GNM-X product and PB125 is currently available in the US directly from Pathways Bioscience on the Company’s Website at www.pathwaysbio.com