Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Insist on Much Better Compensation

"Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he will know how to help a person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure in Pennsylvania.” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA , USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Pennsylvania to insist on much better financial compensation results and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get the job done. To get the best possible mesothelioma compensation it is vital a person with mesothelioma hire lawyers that know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he will know how to help a person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure in Pennsylvania.

"Because Pennsylvania was hit hard by the Coronavirus there is a good chance a person with mesothelioma was initially diagnosed this virus. If and when-the doctors figured out that the person had mesothelioma as opposed to the Coronovirus a couple of months were lost as far as proper treatment.

"If this sounds like you or your loved one and the mesothelioma has been confirmed please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get the compensation process moving. Erik and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. The average age of a person with mesothelioma is about 72 years old. Please don't roll the dice on mesothelioma compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem.

https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma