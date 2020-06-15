I-94 lane closures near M-60 for beam setting in Jackson begin on Thursday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAYS: I-94 M-60

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

START DATE: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close eastbound I-94 at the westbound M-60 ramp on Thursday night to install beams. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to westbound M-60, then the Michigan Avenue exit and back to eastbound I-94. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.