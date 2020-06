The United States Supreme Court has issued opinions in a case on whether firing someone for being gay or transgender is sex discrimination and a case involving a natural gas pipeline running beneath the Appalachian Trail.

Read the court's opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/17-1618_hfci.pdf

Read the court's opinion in United States Forest Service v. Cowpasture River Preservation Ass’n: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/19pdf/18-1584_igdj.pdf