Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,356 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Law Library remodeling begins after 67,000 books culled

Bismarck Tribune

Staff of the North Dakota Supreme Court Law Library have been discarding more than 67,000 books over the span of more than a year.

"I can tell you, it’s been devastating to see them go, but we understand the impetus," Legal Self-Help Center Director Catie Palsgraaf said.

The 2019 Legislature budgeted $970,000 to remodel the library in phases for judicial branch information technology staff, Supreme Court staff attorneys and the Self-Help Center for the general public.

Read more at: https://bismarcktribune.com/news/local/bismarck/north-dakota-supreme-court-law-library-remodeling-begins-after-67-000-books-culled/article_9bfdd065-859e-507c-b935-a0c00669225e.html

You just read:

Supreme Court Law Library remodeling begins after 67,000 books culled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.