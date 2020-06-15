Digital Tools to Strengthen Enterprise-Supplier Relationships the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

Live, online event June 18 will detail five actions enterprises can take to boost third-party service excellence

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governance experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss how digital technology and tools can help bridge gaps between enterprise customers and their third-party suppliers and increase service excellence, in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar.

The live, hour-long ISG Smartalks™ session, “Digital Governance: From Gut Instinct to Real-time Insight,” will cover five actions enterprises can take now to improve the value of third-party relationships. The event will be hosted by Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG GovernX®; Cynthia Batty, Chief Knowledge Officer; Eleanor Winn, director, ISG Digital Sourcing, and Todd Dirks, director, ISG Consumer Industries Group, on Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

“Enterprises and their suppliers have great potential for service excellence, but gaps resulting from the highly fragmented nature of the modern supplier ecosystem often cause them to fall short,” Coatney said. “Many enterprises today can only guess at the value they are missing in their relationships. A clear, strategic approach to governance, along with digital tools that improve cost management, regulatory compliance, and even relationship management at the human level, can define the level of value being delivered and outline steps to maximize return on investment.”

Coatney said businesses should integrate diverse stakeholders across the organization into a single, end-to-end governance view of the enterprise/supplier relationship, using data to track suppliers’ performance and costs against the marketplace. A clear focus on deliverables and obligations and regular, structured evaluation of overall supplier compliance will help manage risk, build resilience and enable the relationship to move beyond cost savings to sustainable value.

“In the current COVID-19 environment, with work-from-home orders and government lockdowns causing dramatic shifts in how work gets done, working with third-party suppliers has never seemed more complicated or risky, or felt more based on guesswork than on data,” Batty said. “Our webinar will break down five steps to manage the complexity and improve supplier relationships with a data-driven approach to control risk and deliver value.”

To register for the June 18 webinar, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com