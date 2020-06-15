Posifa Technologies Introduces Next-Generation Air Flow Sensors for Respiratory Care and Other Medical Applications

Devices Provide Improved Accuracy, Repeatability, and Signal-to-Noise Performance at a Low Cost for Ventilators, Respirators, and More

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced its new PMF8300 series of mass air flow sensors for use in respiratory care and other medical and instrumentation applications. Compared to the company’s previous-generation solutions, PMF8300 series devices offer improved accuracy, repeatability, and signal-to-noise performance — all at a lower cost.



Featuring compact, robust packages, the sensors introduced today serve as key components in ventilators, respirators, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, and CPAP equipment, where they control the volume of air flow to patients. In addition, the devices provide mass flow measurement in spectroscopy and environmental monitoring equipment.

By providing the PMF8300 series at a lower price point, Posifa is offering a cost-effective upgrade path for new equipment designs while maintaining a supply of previous-generation solutions like the PMF4000, PMF2000, PMFc720, and PMFc40000 series of existing products. Furthermore, due to the devices’ simplified design, Posifa can scale up production of the PMF8300 series rapidly in response to sudden surges in demand.

PMF8300 series sensors feature Posifa’s third-generation thermal flow die, benefiting from the latest innovations in microfabrication. The sensor die uses a pair of thermopiles to detect changes in temperature gradient caused by mass flow, delivering excellent signal-to-noise performance and repeatability of 0.5 % F.S. The “solid state” thermal isolation structure eliminates the need for the surface cavity or fragile membrane used in competing technologies. The sensor die, with its silicon carbide protective film, is robust against water condensation while allowing the highest level of sensitivity and minimizing the cost of packaging.

Measuring flow rates from 15 SLM (PMF8315) to 100 SLM (PMF8399), the PMF8300 series offers extremely fast response times of 5 ms typical and operates over a -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range. The devices provide both analog (voltage) and digital I²C outputs in the same package and can be customized with bidirectional flow sensing. Buyers should contact Posifa to discuss options for customizing the sensors’ features and specifications.

Samples and production quantities of the PMF8300 mass air flow sensors are available now.

https://posifatech.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/200608-Datasheet_PMF8300_MassAirFlowSensor_Rev1_C1_b-1.pdf

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

https://bit.ly/3dVHK5N

www.redpinesgroup.com/Posifa/PosifaTech-PMF8399.png