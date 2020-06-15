Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Greystone Provides $43.9 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Three New York State Skilled Nursing Facilities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company, has provided $43,880,000 in total HUD-insured financing for a trio of affiliated skilled nursing facilities in Upstate New York. The separate transactions were originated by Fred Levine of Greystone on behalf of Centers for Care.

The three facilities included in the financing package, which total 323 beds, include Ontario Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Canandaigua, NY; Steuben Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bath, NY; and Corning Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Corning, NY. The $43.9 million in HUD-insured 232(f) financings carry extremely low interest rates with very long loan terms and amortization.

“Securing permanent financing with an FHA loan enables an owner to ensure long-term, low-rate financing for decades, so they can focus on the service they provide to their communities,” said Mr. Levine.

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

