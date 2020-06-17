Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,870 in the last 365 days.

Chevy Extended Warranty Alternatives Available from autopom!

Chevy extended warranty

Chevy warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

autopom! is a leading provider of Chevy Vehicle Protection Plans for new and used cars.

When drivers can protect their vehicles and their wallets, we call this automotive peace of mind.”
— Mike Jones, President & CEO

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chevy extended warranty alternatives are available from autopom!. When a Chevy warranty from a manufacturer or dealership expires, drivers are left facing hefty repair bills the next time their vehicle breaks down unexpectedly. A Chevy Vehicle Protection Plan helps prevent this by covering the cost of unexpected repairs beyond regular maintenance.

“Our plans include roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, and rental vehicle assistance,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “When drivers can protect their vehicles and their wallets, we call this automotive peace of mind, or autopom!”

Many of the benefits autopom! offers customers are benefits they would find with a Chevy extended warranty from a manufacturer. There are also added benefits, like interest-free payment options.

To learn more about Chevy extended warranty alternatives from autopom!, request a free quote by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141. Plan pricing varies by year/make/model and mileage.


About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

Mike Jones
autopom!, llc
+18007248141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind

You just read:

Chevy Extended Warranty Alternatives Available from autopom!

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.