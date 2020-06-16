Firefighters In The Hot Seat: A Firefighters Guide To OPS Investigations By Lance J. LoRusso Released

Book Is Critical For Rookie or Veteran Firefighter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighters In The Hot Seat: A Firefighters Guide To OPS Investigations (ISBN 978-1-61005-967-1, Booklogix, 2020) by Lance J. LoRusso has been released for worldwide distribution. The book is a must read for both rookie and veteran firefighters alike in dealing with OPS and discipline investigations. LoRusso, an attorney who specializes in public safety issues, draws upon his experience as an EMT, law enforcement officer in writing this book.

“Firefighters are true heroes and servants of our society,” said Lance J. LoRusso. “Daily, they put their lives on line. In the line of duty, they are often investigated and this can become a complex and cumbersome ordeal. This is where Firefighters In The Hot Seat comes in to provide an outline on how to navigate the investigative process. It offers critical advice in a simple and easy read.”

The book has earned rave reviews from professionals in the firefighting profession. “Lance blends both technical and historical legal precedent with real examples and laymen translations into how these things apply to you,” said David Rhodes, Nationally Recognized Expert in Firefighting Chief Elder, Georgia Smoke Diver Association. “He does this with the perspective only a person who has served on the street as a public servant could have. If you plan on making the fire service your career, you need to read and follow the guidance offered in this book.”

Firefighters In The Hot Seat is an excellent companion for LoRusso’s debut book, When Cops Kill, that deals with investigations following the use of force that earned him international acclaim. The book offers key advice in navigating every step of an OPS or disciplinary investigation. It is a simple and concise book that provides essential advice for anyone in the firefighting profession or anyone looking to enter it.

About the author

Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. He is the author of two critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement. In addition to his non-fiction books, he is the author of several fiction books. Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years. Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting. Hunting of Men is LoRusso’s latest piece of fiction and is the first book in the Blue Mystery series featuring Detective Johnny Till. The book deals with a cold case murder.



Additional information on Lance LoRusso and Firefighters In The Hot Seat may be obtained at www.lancelorussobooks.com

