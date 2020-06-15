Conservation Officer Suffers Serious Injuries after Being Struck by an OHRV

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 June 15, 2020

Dummer, NH – A Conservation Officer who was working speed enforcement on an OHRV trail in Dummer Saturday evening suffered serious injuries after being struck by an off highway recreational vehicle (OHRV). Officials say that Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes, 38, of Whitefield, had been running stationary radar on Dummer Pond Road, a road that is open to both OHRVs and conventional motor vehicles, when the accident occurred. The speed limit for this particular trail is 25 mph and CO Holmes was attempting to stop two OHRVs that were traveling at a high rate of speed when he was struck from behind by a third OHRV, also traveling at excessive speed. The accident occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m.

As a result of the collision, CO Holmes was ejected from his patrol All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and landed several feet from the impact site. Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, who had been working with Holmes, rendered aid by dragging CO Holmes from the middle of the busy trail while also calling for emergency medical help. While awaiting EMS response, CO Mancini was assisted by several riders who came upon the scene and identified themselves as emergency medical technicians. The operator and passenger of the OHRV that struck CO Holmes were uninjured in the crash.

CO Holmes was transported from the scene by Gorham Ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin. From there he was taken via a University of Vermont Health Network Critical Care Transport helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, ME. Although his injuries were considered serious, but non-life-threatening, his condition remains unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by NH State Police.