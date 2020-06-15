HOTEL EQUITIES AND VIRTUA PARTNERS ANNOUNCE THE GRAND OPENING OF THE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN WINSTON-SALEM

Team welcomes guests and community to experience the hotel’s New Age vintage design inspired by local culture

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, N.C., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hotel Equities (HE) announced the Courtyard by Marriott Winston-Salem Downtown has officially opened its doors in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The new custom-designed, 126-room hotel is located at 640 West Fourth Street and features a rooftop bar with a view of the West End and historic Winston-Salem skyline. The hotel is owned by global private equity group Virtua Partners and affiliated hotel operators, Hotel Equities. Hotel Equities also provided Development Services for the hotel. General Manager Arnika Addison leads the day-to-day operations of the hotel, serving alongside Director of Sales Kelsey Stafford.

“We are so proud to open this one-of-a-kind Courtyard by Marriott in the vibrant downtown district of Winston-Salem,” said Greg Presley, vice president of business development for HE. “We have confidence that with Hotel Equities’ award-winning guest service and operational expertise, coupled with Arnika and Kelsey’s strong backgrounds in hospitality, this beautiful hotel will be an incredible addition to the community.”

Addison has been at the helm throughout the hotel’s development and worked closely with HE’s Development Services team, led by Patrick Trainor, VP of projects and facilities, to ensure construction remained on schedule. “The Courtyard in downtown Winston-Salem brings a whole new experience to both visitors and residents, as it highlights the city’s vibrant culture,” said Addison. “Kelsey and I are thrilled to have already built great relationships in the community, and we look forward to providing a one-of-a-kind experience for guests.”

Virtua Partners Co-founder and Principal Quinn Palomino believes the downtown Winston-Salem market is ripe with opportunity for investors, as the number of projects within commercial and residential development continues to grow. “We are seeing immense growth in Winston-Salem, which is creating a new business hub and attracting the next generation of workers,” she explained. “Whether someone is stopping at our hotel to see family or on a business trip, we can ensure there is plenty to do in town and that Hotel Equities will provide top-of-the-line service during their stay.”

The six-story hotel’s custom design features rich colors stemming from the neighboring brewery’s vibrant artwork. The color palette is enhanced by patterns with a retro vibe, as well as strategically placed decorative accent lighting and furniture featuring sleek black lacquer, all providing a feel of vintage meeting New Age.

The Courtyard by Marriott Winston-Salem Downtown also features the brand’s latest open and modern lobby design, as well as the newly designed Bistro — an ideal casual dining destination offering cocktails, beer and wine for guests to enjoy at the end of the day. The main attraction is the unmatched view from the rooftop, where guests and visitors can enjoy a full-service bar along with the adjacent rooftop patio space. The hotel also features an indoor swimming pool, a courtyard area with a fire pit, fitness center, guest laundry and 1,425 square feet of meeting space to accommodate meetings and events.

Whether someone is traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard by Marriott Winston-Salem Downtown offers convenient access to Old Salem, the Yadkin Valley wineries, Kaleideum, Aperture Cinema and Hanesbrands Theatre.

About Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice for ambitious and enterprising guests who see business travel as a driver of personal fulfillment and professional growth. Courtyard provides opportunities for guests to pursue both their personal and professional passions on the road. With more than 1,200 locations in over 54 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com . For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram .

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating a portfolio of 140+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Virtua Partners

Virtua Partners is a global private-equity firm specializing in commercial real estate. The firm and its affiliates sponsor a variety of investment funds and commercial real estate projects across North America. Virtua Partners’ goal is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns for accredited investors and family offices through comprehensive strategies, rigorous underwriting, and careful execution. For more information, visit virtuapartners.com .

