HealthiNation Introduces Telehealth Trailers™ in Partnership with Populus Media’s ZEN Patient Experience Suite for Telehealth Providers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthiNation, an award-winning producer and publisher of health videos, today addressed growing demand for telehealth services with the introduction of Telehealth Trailers , engaging, educational health videos that virtual care providers can offer patients before an episode of care.



Telehealth Trailers address the most pressing questions that patients have regarding their health condition, including specifics about a diagnosis or treatment, and tips for making the most of their telehealth experience. The videos feature brief interviews with leading physicians and medical experts and incorporate health literacy guidelines by utilizing audio-visual aids and demonstrations that foster better patient-provider communication.

As part of this new offering, HealthiNation is partnering with telehealth patient engagement platform, Populus Media to create a new revenue stream for telehealth providers and a new communications vehicle for healthcare advertisers.

HealthiNation, a member of the Point of Care Communication Council (POC3), is already providing its health videos for use in doctors’ offices, in exam rooms and waiting rooms throughout the U.S. With its new partnership, HealthiNation videos will be embedded within Populus Media’s ZEN Patient Experience Suite of engagement platforms for use in virtual waiting rooms that precede many telehealth sessions. In turn, this will enable telehealth providers to better educate patients and provide healthcare advertisers with the opportunity to run campaigns adjacent to contextually relevant video content at the point of care.

“Telehealth adoption has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and introduced millions of new patients and practitioners to the convenience and safety that it affords,” said Dr. Preeti Parikh, practicing pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer, HealthiNation. “Our medically-reviewed video content can be seamlessly embedded in telehealth platforms to perfectly complement clinician consultations and improve the patient experience.”

Some examples of video topics for Telehealth Trailers include:

● COVID-19 and other infectious diseases

● Diabetes

● Cancer

● Cardiovascular disease

● Mental health

● Pain and arthritis

● Psoriasis and other skin conditions

● Prevention and screenings

“We look forward to partnering with HealthiNation to incorporate their trusted health videos into our telehealth engagements and to further develop programs that enable healthcare marketers to communicate with patients at the point of care,” said Paul Theisen, CEO, Populus Media.

“By embedding our video content into Populus Media’s ZEN Patient Experience Suite, we’ll be able to leverage its platform to quickly and seamlessly integrate into existing telehealth platforms,” said Michael O’Donnell, CEO, HealthiNation. “That will make it easier for our pharmaceutical advertisers who have expressed interest in expanding their relationship with us to the telehealth ecosystem to do so.”

About HealthiNation

Founded in 2007, HealthiNation is a leading producer and provider of award-winning video content covering health conditions, nutrition, fitness, recipes, wellness, and lifestyle. Content can be found at www.healthination.com as well as on HealthiNation’s extended distribution network which includes doctor’s offices, hospitals, Apple News, Roku, Verizon Media and Tribune Publishing Company. HealthiNation is a member of the Internet Advertising Bureau and provides a brand-safe, medically-reviewed environment for leading pharmaceutical companies to place their video advertising.

About Populus Media

Populus Media, Inc. was formed in 2019 and is based in New York City. Populus is positioned as the first user experience (UX) platform and content provider created specifically for the telehealth industry. Populus curates a deep archive of condition-specific content for timely delivery to patients before and after their virtual care visit.

Media Contact: Patrick Hurley

Email: press@healthination.com