Nicolas Schwarz Appointed to Global Sales Director of Meridian Adhesives Group’s Electronics Division

/EIN News/ -- DALTON, Ga., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) recently announced the appointment of Nicolas Schwarz to Global Sales Director of the company’s Electronics Division.

Schwarz joins Meridian after a long tenure with John P. Kummer GmbH (JPK), where he held the position of Managing Director. In April, Meridian purchased the adhesives division of JPK at which time Schwarz began his transition to the new role.

With more than 10 years spent serving the electronics market, Schwarz is well-known in the market and its network. He is also highly experienced in working with Meridian’s Electronics Division having served on the Board of Directors at Epoxy Technology Europe, recently acquired as a Meridian company. He brings extensive knowledge to this role and will work with Meridian’s senior leadership to drive global organic growth, assist in acquisition activity and lead the electronics division to fulfill key objectives in line with Meridian’s overarching strategy.

Prior to his appointment with JPK, Schwarz worked as Director of Research & Development at Hartmann Group in Heidenheim, Germany, where he was tasked with developing medical devices, commodities and cosmetics for the global consumer market. His experience also includes corporate management, business development, sales and project management. Working with numerous cultures on a daily basis, Schwarz also brings a broad understanding of global positioning to Meridian.

“I look forward to leading Meridian’s Electronics Division to become a preferred solution provider in the industry,” said Schwarz. “The team’s substantial knowledge, along with the dedicated global distribution network, will provide premium service and an extended portfolio of high quality products. The future will bring enhanced and focused sales and technical support activity to our partners.”

Schwarz will work closely with Michael Harrington, current commercial leader of Meridian’s Electronics Division, during this transition.

“Nicolas is the ideal fit for this new role,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “Through his knowledge of the electronics market and his commitment to driving growth and expansion on a global scale, Meridian will continue its trajectory of becoming the premier supplier of adhesives. I couldn’t be more pleased to have him join our team.”

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, flooring, infrastructure and packaging markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; Marlborough, UK; and Augsburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

Daniel Pelton Meridian Adhesives Group 706.712.5830 dpelton@meridianadhesives.com