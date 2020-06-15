Konica Minolta Becomes National Distribution Partner for EFI Wide Format and VUTEk Product Line in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a leading provider of production printing systems, is pleased to announce a national distribution agreement with Electronics For Imaging, Inc. to market, service, and support the EFI™ line of Wide Format and VUTEk® print solutions.



The partnership between Konica Minolta and EFI has been established for some time, with Konica Minolta selling EFI Fiery® digital front ends for Konica Minolta digital printers and presses, and distributing the EFI H1625 LED wide format printer. The agreement announced today will extend further to include all EFI wide format inkjet solutions, including VUTEk superwide hybrid, roll-to-roll, and fabric soft signage printers.

“We are pleased to be able to announce our ongoing partnership with EFI with this national distribution agreement. By combining the EFI lineup with our current wide format offering, we are able to provide our clients more opportunities to differentiate themselves in their markets,” says Chris Dewart, President and CEO of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to help our clients expand their services and grow their margins, and now they can enjoy our partnership with EFI as we bring more wide format solutions to Canada.”

“Konica Minolta is a longstanding and trusted partner of EFI globally, and we are excited about the expansion of this partnership with Konica Minolta Business Solutions in Canada,” said Ken Hanulec, vice president of Worldwide Marketing, EFI. “We have a growing base of joint customers in Canada who will benefit from the new opportunities available with high-end wide-format production solutions that provide exceptional value and quality.”

This agreement is effective immediately, and the two organizations have already started a comprehensive roll-out plan that will take advantage of Konica Minolta’s nationwide sales and service coverage.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

