Princeton Digital Group select TMT Finance’s exclusive digital platform TMT Connect to host global virtual fireside chat

Chairman & CEO Rangu Salgame to reveal strategy on how PDG are building a multibillion dollar private equity backed datacentre business on June 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Princeton Digital Group Chairman, CEO and co-founder Rangu Salgame will share the company’s strategy for building a world leading multibillion dollar private equity backed datacentre business in a live video discussion on June 18, 2020 at 8am EST / 1pm BST / 8pm SGT.



TMT Connect is a digital platform for TMT investment leaders. At this event, Salgame will host a virtual fireside chat and discuss how this Warburg Pincus-backed company has scaled via a differentiated three-pronged investment strategy, to become a key developer and operator of datacentres across Asia. He will also share some thoughts on their next phase of growth.

The session will take place at 8am EST / 1pm BST / 8pm SGT on June 18 2020. A limited number of tickets are available.

Rangu Salgame said, “Datacentres have been one of the best performing asset classes for investors over the past decade in the US and there is huge untapped potential and growth yet to happen in Asia. With our deep operating experience in building, organically and inorganically, large scale internet infrastructure, we have established a formidable business capable of capitalizing opportunities the region presents. I look forward to sharing our views on how we got here so fast, and our future growth strategies. TMT Connect is a great platform to do this as we continue to look at deepening our market presence while expanding into new markets.”

TMT Finance Founder and CEO, Dominic Lowndes, outlined, “We’re delighted that Rangu and PDG have chosen our new digital events platform, TMT Connect, to share their expertise in the global datacentre market. With the outlook and drivers in global datacentres and cloud still looking to be strong, it’s perfect timing to provide our first-class network of leading TMT companies, investment firms, financiers and advisers with the latest insights and growth opportunities in this sector.”

TMT Connect is a digital programme of exclusive events that bring together the most influential global TMT Leaders, M&A Executives, Investors, Financiers and Advisers, and help them to share knowledge and partnership opportunities globally.

With discussion on sector critical topics across telecom, fibre, datacentres, digital infrastructure and software, subscribers gain powerful knowledge share, keep informed key matters and discover emerging investment opportunities to continue business growth. Sponsors to date include: Greenberg Traurig, EY-Parthenon, Bank Street Group and Akira Partners.

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance launched in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing M&A, investment, financing and advisory opportunities in the telecom, media and tech sector globally. Since then, TMT Finance has established 5 weekly news titles with a series of leading annual executive only events gathering financial-decision makers across the world.

For more information on TMT Finance visit tmtfinance.com/events and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn

