Automatic Ticket Machine Market to Hit USD 6.31 billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Efficiency in Public Transport Systems to Aid Market Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic ticket machine market size is projected to reach USD 6.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing dependence of urban commuters on metros will create a new growth avenue for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Automatic Ticket Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Smart Card Payment, Cash Payment and Mobile Payment), By Application (Public Transport, Entertainment & Gaming and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the Belgium-based International Association of Public Transport (UITP), by the end of 2017, metro systems across 178 countries were carrying an average 168 million passengers per day. The total yearly ridership in 2017 stood at 53,768 million passengers. Surging number of passengers in urban areas will necessitate efficient systems powered by modern technologies to ensure that the flow of commuters is managed smoothly with minimal disruptions. In this respect, automatic ticket machines (ATMs) provide the optimal solution as they eliminate the need for human monitoring and intervention, freeing up resources for more productive uses.





As per the findings of the report, the value of the market stood at USD 2.36 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Accurate computation of market figures;

Comprehensive analysis of the factors, trends, and restraints shaping the size, share, and growth of the market;

Careful study of market segments; and

Detailed examination of the regional dynamics and competitive milieu of the market.



Market Restraint



Failure of Operational Network is Causing Hindrance to the Market Growth

The public transport sector is facing an issue of investing money on automatic ticket machines’ maintenance, owing to the huge number of daily travelling passengers and lack of security. Additionally, the problem of network connectivity impedes the installation of machines as they require a strong internet connection to perform multiple functions at a time. Furthermore, the sudden breakdown of automated ticket machine units challenges the infrastructure facilities across commercial stores, multi-specialty hubs, and the transport sector. Sudden breakdown refers to network connectivity failure and outage caused by improper usage.

Thus, more investment is required to improve the network connectivity for uninterrupted utilization of automatic ticket machines.





Regional Insights

Growing Investments in Commercial Infrastructure to Fuel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Generation of USD 0.75 billion in revenue in 2019 has put Asia-Pacific in an advantageous position to dominate the automatic ticket machine market share during the forecast period. One of the chief reasons for the region’s commanding hold on the market is the steadily rising investment in commercial spaces in the developing countries of China and India. In addition, there is an increasing preference for public transport in the region, underpinned by accelerating urbanization in the region, both of which augur well for the regional market.

In Europe, substantial growth is foreseen owing to the strong presence of ticket vending machines manufacturers in the European Union (EU) member-states. On the other hand, the market in North America is set to experience a period of healthy growth on account of growing demand for smart ticketing systems from the rural areas of the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape

Tie-ups between Players and Government Bodies to Characterize Market Competition

Competition in the market for automatic ticket vending machines is centered round the increasing number of collaborations among key players and government authorities. These tie-ups are enabling market players to strengthen their position, while governments are leveraging private sector capabilities to make transport systems more efficient.

Industry Developments:

May 2019: US-based Rambus and the German semiconductor specialist, Infineon Technologies, partnered with each other to develop and promote smart ticketing solutions based on mobiles and smart cards to enhance the potential of mobility services. The companies will unify their expertise on the smart card and mobile ticketing standard, CIPURSE™, to provide wide choice of ticketing solutions to end-users.





US-based Rambus and the German semiconductor specialist, Infineon Technologies, partnered with each other to develop and promote smart ticketing solutions based on mobiles and smart cards to enhance the potential of mobility services. The companies will unify their expertise on the smart card and mobile ticketing standard, CIPURSE™, to provide wide choice of ticketing solutions to end-users. April 2019: The American transportation company, Cubic Corporation, was awarded a contract worth USD 4 million by Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) for the delivery of a mobile ticketing solution for the country. The system provided by Cubic is low-risk and scalable and designed with the capability of allowing customers to purchase tickets from multiple public transport operators.



List of key Companies Profiled in the Automatic Ticket Machine Market Report are:

SBB (Bern, Switzerland) HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (California, U.S.) Almex Transport (Durban, South Africa) Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH (Mönchengladbach, Germany) Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany) Xerox Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.) Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (Ohio, U.S.) Cubic Corporation (California, U.S.) Gemalto NV (Amsterdam, Netherlands) NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands) CPI Card Group Inc. (Colorado, U.S.) Parkeon (Paris, France)





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Outbreak: Impact on Automatic Ticket Machine Industry

Global Automatic Ticket Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Payment Type Smart Card Payment Cash Payment Mobile Payment By Application (Value) Public Transport (Air, Rail, Bus) Entertainment & Gaming Others (Bank, Parking Area) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







