Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) on Behalf of its Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company’s Board of Directors and/or officers breached their fiduciary duties.

If you currently own Cutera stock, have continuously owned Cutera stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/CUTR. You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller or Christopher M. Lash toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to aheller@faruqilaw.com or clash@faruqilaw.com. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1550
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Attn: Alex B. Heller
aheller@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

Attn: Christopher M. Lash
clash@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

