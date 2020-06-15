Bridge beam setting to close Coolidge Highway under I-75 Tuesday in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Tomorrow, crews will be setting bridge beams on the southbound I-75 bridge over Coolidge Highway. - This work will require closing Coolidge Highway under I-75 starting at 10 a.m. and ending by 7 p.m. - I-75 traffic is not expected to be impacted by this work.

June 15, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Coolidge Highway under I-75 for bridge beam setting starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile and Adams roads. This configuration will allow for the southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year. I-75 traffic will not be impacted by the bridge beam installation.

During the closure, northbound Coolidge Highway traffic will be directed to use Long Lake, Crooks and Square Lake roads. For southbound traffic, the posted detour uses Square Lake, Adams and Long Lake roads. After the beam installation work is completed, southbound Coolidge Highway will remain closed until the end of June. Through-traffic will follow the posted detour. Access to residential streets will be maintained. Northbound Coolidge Highway will have one lane reopen by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.