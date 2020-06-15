Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,223 in the last 365 days.

SHP Seeking Public’s Assistance in Cleveland County Hit-And-Run

The State Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle sought in a deadly hit-and-run collision that occurred in Cleveland County. On Friday, June 12 at approximately 7:26 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle collision on NC 150 near Ridge Rd.

Upon arrival, investigators determined a 2005 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling west on NC 150 when it was illegally passed by a silver passenger vehicle also traveling west. During the passing maneuver, the silver vehicle struck the Nissan. As a result of the collision, the Nissan traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, later catching fire.

The silver passenger vehicle fled the scene after impact. The vehicle is described as a possible Honda Civic with alloy wheels, sunroof and dark tinted tail lights. Authorities were able to locate video of the vehicle sought on a security camera near the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and driver’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the SHP Communications Center at 1-800-572-8765.

# # #  

You just read:

SHP Seeking Public’s Assistance in Cleveland County Hit-And-Run

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.