SHP Seeking Public’s Assistance in Cleveland County Hit-And-Run

The State Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle sought in a deadly hit-and-run collision that occurred in Cleveland County. On Friday, June 12 at approximately 7:26 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle collision on NC 150 near Ridge Rd.

Upon arrival, investigators determined a 2005 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling west on NC 150 when it was illegally passed by a silver passenger vehicle also traveling west. During the passing maneuver, the silver vehicle struck the Nissan. As a result of the collision, the Nissan traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, later catching fire.

The silver passenger vehicle fled the scene after impact. The vehicle is described as a possible Honda Civic with alloy wheels, sunroof and dark tinted tail lights. Authorities were able to locate video of the vehicle sought on a security camera near the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and driver’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the SHP Communications Center at 1-800-572-8765.

