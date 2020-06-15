Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk continuing to ship equipment to Chayandinskoye field

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, develops seven fields, including four gas fields, two gas and condensate fields, and one oil, gas and condensate field.

The company's facilities, among them three gas production sites and three gas production directorates, are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, Kamchatka, and Yakutia.

As an operator, the company provides gas production and treatment services to independent subsoil users at the Gubkinskoye, Muravlenkovskoye, Novogodneye, Vyngapurovskoye, Tarasovskoye, Severo-Gubkinskoye, Vyuzhnoye, Metelnoye, and Yety-Purovskoye fields (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area).

Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk has adopted and implemented an integrated management system consistent with the requirements of the STO Gazprom 9001 corporate standard and the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and ISO 50001 international standards.

The company employs more than 4,500 people. It is headquartered in Noyabrsk.