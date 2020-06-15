3D Printing Materials Market Worth $4.03 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2019- Global Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D Printing Materials Market is expected to reach $4.03 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

3D printing is one of the fastest growing technologies and is being rapidly adopted for manufacturing and other applications by various industries. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures organization, five important industries that have the greatest potential to be transformed by 3D printing in the next 5 to 10 years from 2017 include Heavy Industry, Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare and Medical, and Aerospace.

In recent years, the acceptance of 3D printing technology in the aerospace and automotive industry has augmented, owing to benefits such as the fabrication of parts with complex geometries and reduced weight. Furthermore, this technology acts as a cost-effective solution for low volume vehicle component production and has become prominent amongst the automotive manufacturers. According to 3ders organization, U.S., Fused Deposition Modeling technology (FDM) as a standard for rapid prototyping has been used by many major car manufacturers for all types of parts including interior and engine components. Further, the additional advanced techniques such as SLS 3D printing are gradually being implemented for final stage production.

In addition, growing partnerships amongst various end user to develop efficient 3D printing technology is driving 3D printing materials market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (India) and Wipro 3D (India) have signed a contract to design, develop, manufacture, test, and repair aerospace parts with metal 3D printing technology. The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) puts emphasis on development, test, and application of new material for use in metal 3D printing technology. Thus, increasing demand of 3D printing in automotive and aerospace & defense industry is expected to drive the growth of the 3D printing materials market.

3D printing technology has been evolving faster than other manufacturing technologies as it can influence manufacturing processes and help businesses perform to a higher level. Further, 3D printing manufacturing line is easier to alter than the production line for traditional manufacturing. This makes it preferable for the bulk equipment manufacturing processes. Due to this advantage, industries such as aerospace, construction, and automotive have started adopting this technology aggressively.

On the other hand, healthcare and electronics manufacturers are some of the earliest adopters of 3D printing, owing to its advantages such as faster time-to-market, design flexibility, and capabilities of manufacturing customized products. Thus, in the last few years, huge market demand for 3D printing materials were observed in healthcare. Also, 3D printing materials market will retain its growth pace due to launches of industry specific new materials, and further investments in the research and development of such products by key players.

The global 3D printing materials market is mainly segmented by type (polymer, metals, and ceramics & composites), form (filament, liquid, and powder), application (consumer products, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial application, automotive, and other application), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa).

The polymer segment commanded the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing use of polymer 3D printing to produce aircraft parts in aerospace industry, rising adoption of polymer-based 3D printing by leading automobile manufacturers, and growing acceptance of polymer 3D printing in industrial applications. However, the ceramics & composite segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The 3D printing in both ceramics and composites is becoming increasingly popular from creating titanium matrix composites to 3D printed robots and even glass ceramics. Some popular technical ceramics are aluminium nitride, zirconia, silicon nitride, silicon carbide, and alumina.

The filament segment commanded the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of filament-based 3D printing in industrial manufacturing and aerospace industry, growing investments to promote filament-based 3D printing, and low cost of this form. Plastic materials are majorly preferred in filament form in 3D printing. Most commonly used 3D printing filaments are acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), nylon, photopolymers, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polycarbonate (PC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other thermoplastics. However, powder 3D printing materials market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing collaborations amongst various organizations to promote the use of metal powder-based 3D printing and rising adoption of 3D printing material powders in aerospace industry to reduce aircraft weight and increase fuel efficiency.

On the basis of application, the consumer product segment commanded the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increased demand for custom designed jewellery, rising adoption of 3D printing by various leading fashion brands, and growing collaborations between leading manufacturers of 3D printing and consumer products. With the adoption of 3D printing in electronics, prototyping of circuits and circuit boards can move in-house, allowing electronics manufacturers to reduce procurement expenses whilst eliminating any concerns about IP infringement. Moreover, advantages of 3D printing such as faster time-to-market, design flexibility, and capabilities of manufacturing customized electronics further support the demand for 3D printing materials in electronics industry. It is projected that the next big 3D printing opportunity for the consumer electronics industry is in smartphones. Smartphone manufacturers are slowly moving beyond prototyping applications for 3D printing with more growth projected in the near future after advancements in materials.

On the basis of geography, North America commanded the largest market share of the global 3D printing materials market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the factors such as early development of the 3D printing technology and historic leadership in traditional manufacturing; increasing demand for 3D printing materials from industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense in the U.S.; high acceptance of 3D printing for medical & dental implants; and the presence of key manufacturers and the large number of patents in the region. Moreover, growing investments and funding for technological advancements in 3D printing materials, rising venture capital investments in the U.S.-based 3D printing start-ups, collaborations amongst the regional end users to improve the production capacities, and increased number of fully developed 3D printing labs are further supporting the growth of the 3D printing materials market in North America.

However, the 3D printing materials market in Asia Pacific, especially in China, South Korea, and Japan, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The growing interest from APAC manufacturing companies and the introduction of many government-led strategies and policies have helped several countries within the region to shape the 3D printing industry. The growth potential for 3D printing materials market is supported by an extensive industrial base, supportive government policies, and funding for research and development in the region. Moreover, China is the biggest force behind the growth of the market in Asia, owing to the rapidly expanding manufacturing sector, huge government support to promote the industry, and growing demand for smarter, more efficient production in China.

The key players operating in the global 3D printing materials market are Stratasys, Ltd. (Israel), Proto Labs, Inc. (U.S), 3D Systems, Inc. (U.S), Materialise NV (Belgium), The ExOne Company (U.S), The Hewlett Packard Company (U.S), EnvisionTEC Inc., (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Zortrax (Poland), Markforged Inc., (U.S), Sculpteo- a BASF Company (France), Tethon 3D (U.S), and Arkema S.A. (France) among others.

Scope of the report

3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

Polymer Acrylic styrene Polyamide Nylon Polycarbonates (PC) Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Polypropylene (PP) Others

Metals Aluminium Cobalt Chrome (CoCr) Copper Nickel Steel Titanium Others

Ceramics & Composites

3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

Filament

Liquid

Powder

3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Consumer Products Electronic Appliances Jewelry, Artistic, and Other Products

Automotive Parts

Healthcare

Industrial Application Goods & Materials Equipment & Machines

Aerospace & Defense Prototype Weapon Body & Spare Parts

Other Applications

3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Russia Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East and Africa



