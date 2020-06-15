Liquidity Services to Sell Oil and Gas Production Equipment in Southeast TX on its Online Auction Marketplace AllSurplus.com

Sale includes welding and metal fabrication tools, raw materials such as steel plate, vessel heads, fittings, valves and instrumentation

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), through its newest online auction marketplace, AllSurplus.com, is selling assets from an ASME code vessel and oil and gas production equipment manufacturer. As the manufacturer adjusts operations for current demand, over 200 assets are being sold through auction on AllSurplus.com . Bidding is open through June 23, 2020. All assets are located in Southeast TX.



“With over 200 assets for sale, this sale is ideal for a wide-range of fabrication shops and other manufacturers to obtain gear and unused production equipment for lower upfront costs,” said Jeff Morter, director of sales for Liquidity Services. “Auctions on AllSurplus provide buyers detailed information for all assets including photographs, asset description, and for this sale, we include the U1-A certificates for all pressure vessels.”

Featured assets include:

Interested buyers can view the items on AllSurplus.com . For further questions, please contact Darron Hanner at 713-590-1552 or Darron.Hanner@liquidityservices.com .

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to energy, transportation and industrial assets. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

