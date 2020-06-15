Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2020:



Net sales Net sales totaled $20,095,876 for the three months ended April 30, 2020, a decrease of $620,615, or 3.0%, from $20,716,491 for the three months ended April 30, 2019. Net sales totaled $39,381,377 for the six months ended April 30, 2020, a decrease of $4,968,922, or 11.2%, from $44,350,299 for the six months ended April 30, 2019. The decrease in net sales was due to lower sales of green coffee during the six months as customers slowed purchases due to the volatility in the green coffee market. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic caused many of the Company’s café, restaurant and food service customers to either close or suspend their business operations during the period resulting in lost revenues from that segment of its customer base.

Cost of sales Cost of sales for the three months ended April 30, 2020 was $15,589,450, or 77.6% of net sales, as compared to $17,174,825, or 82.9% of net sales, for the three months April 30, 2019. Cost of sales for the six months ended April 30, 2020 was $31,760,285, or 80.6% of net sales, as compared to $36,239,592, or 81.7% of net sales, for the six months April 30, 2019. The decrease in cost of sales was due to the Company’s decreased sales partially offset by the unrealized losses on its options and futures hedges.

Gross profit Gross profit for the three months ended April 30, 2020 amounted to $4,506,426 or 22.4% of net sales, as compared to $3,541,666 or 17.1% of net sales, for the three months ended April 30, 2019. Gross profit for the six months ended April 30, 2020 amounted to $7,621,092 or 19.4% of net sales, as compared to $8,110,707 or 18.3% of net sales, for the six months ended April 30, 2019. The increase in gross profits as a percentage of sales is attributable to a change in the Company’s product mix where it sold a higher percentage of branded and private label roasted coffee for the six months combined with an improvement in the Company’s hedging operations as compared to 2019.

Total operating expenses Total operating expenses decreased by $21,531 to $3,612,877 for the three months ended April 30, 2020 from $3,634,408 for the three months ended April 30, 2019. Selling and administrative expenses decreased by $21,531 and officers’ salaries remained constant. Total operating expenses decreased by $225,573 to $7,287,842 for the six months ended April 30, 2020 from $7,513,415 for the six months ended April 30, 2019. The Company’s efforts to control costs through the elimination of redundancy in its operations and the elimination of certain unnecessary variable costs were the primary reasons for this decrease.

The Company had a net income of $498,518 or $0.09 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $238,468, or $0.04 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended April 30, 2019. The Company had a net loss of $101,330 or $0.02 per share basic and diluted, for the six months ended April 30, 2020 compared to net income of $76,247, or $0.01 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended April 30, 2019. The decrease in net income was due primarily to the reasons described above.

“Despite the significant turmoil in the markets and economy as a whole, we are pleased to report a profit of $0.09 a share for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. We were able to maintain sales volumes despite the impact of nation-wide shutdowns and stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our customers who purchase green coffee from us for their food service, café and restaurant roasting, were forced to significantly curtail, or close altogether, their operations at various times during the quarter. These closures forced our customers to cease all purchases from us. However, the revenue we lost from our food service, café and restaurant customers was offset by increased sales of our branded and private label products to large wholesalers and retailers across the U.S. Because of this offsetting increase, sales were only down by 3% compared to the second quarter of 2019, even as green coffee prices were 10% lower this quarter. We continue to be negatively impacted by the change in the relationship of Steep & Brew’s largest customer from a vendor relationship to a brokerage relationship, which accounted for a decline of $1.3 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million in revenue during the current quarter. The effect of this change in relationship resulted in a change of the characterization of these transactions on our income statement from sales to a brokerage transaction, which ultimately had no net effect on our profits during the quarter,” stated Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

“I thought it was a positive quarter overall,” continued Mr. Gordon. “The COVID-19 pandemic did hurt our overall sales, but as part of an essential industry, our factories continued to operate. Fortunately, we did not have to terminate employees during this period and I am proud to say all of our employees received full pay throughout this period. I believe it is a testament to our business model that we did not have to rely on any government funded programs to do so,” stated Mr. Gordon. “In addition, our profitability was once again negatively impacted on a non-cash basis by $241,000 or $0.04 a share due to the cost of our employee stock option plan which is still being amortized, but only for one more additional quarter.

“Lastly, this was the first quarter in over two years that all of our subsidiary companies contributed to the overall profitability of the parent company and I am confident that the changes we implemented over the past year will now keep this trend intact into future quarters,” concluded Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the revenue growth at Steep N Brew and Comfort Foods. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President& CEO

718-832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

APRIL 30, 2020 AND OCTOBER 31, 2019

April 30, 2020 October 31, 2019 (Unaudited) - ASSETS - CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 2,647,456 $ 2,402,556 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $144,000 for 2020 and 2019 9,249,966 9,421,427 Inventories 18,366,782 18,841,225 Due from broker - 101,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 516,478 587,626 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 222,676 385,934 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 31,003,358 31,739,799 Machinery and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,279,571 and $6,931,913 for 2020 and 2019, respectively 2,225,649 2,413,533 Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $173,003 and $151,627 for 2020 and 2019, respectively 511,997 533,373 Trademarks and tradenames 1,488,000 1,488,000 Non-compete, net of accumulated amortization of $39,600 and $29,700 for 2020 and 2019, respectively 59,400 69,300 Goodwill 2,488,785 2,488,785 Equity method investments 83,016 86,008 Deferred income tax asset 523,725 480,473 Right of use asset 2,296,687 Deposits and other assets 317,082 387,453 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,997,699 $ 39,686,724 - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,687,344 $ 4,344,015 Line of credit 5,108,872 7,167,740 Note payable – current portion 4,440 - Lease liability – current portion 476,754 - Due to broker 217,905 - Income taxes payable 317 100 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,495,632 11,511,855 Deferred income tax liabilities 823,682 872,232 Deferred rent payable 193,461 Lease liability 1,992,123 - Note payable – long term 20,372 - Deferred compensation payable 308,082 378,453 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,639,891 12,956,001 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,494,680 shares issued; 5,569,349 shares outstanding for 2020 and 2019, respectively 6,494 6,494 Additional paid-in capital 17,069,914 16,580,974 Retained earnings 13,208,839 13,310,169 Less: Treasury stock, 925,331 common shares, at cost for 2020 and 2019, respectively (4,633,560 ) (4,633,560 ) Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 25,651,687 25,264,077 Noncontrolling interest 1,706,121 1,466,646 TOTAL EQUITY 27,357,808 26,730,723 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 40,997,699 $ 39,686,724

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 AND 2019

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 39,381,377 $ 44,350,299 $ 20,095,876 $ 20,716,491 COST OF SALES (including $3.0 and $4.1 million of related party costs for the six months ended April 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Including $1.7 and $2.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.) 31,760,285 36,239,592 15,589,450 17,174,825 GROSS PROFIT 7,621,092 8,110,707 4,506,426 3,541,666 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and administrative 6,960,438 7,152,915 3,455,723 3,477,254 Officers’ salaries 327,404 360,500 157,154 157,154 TOTAL 7,287,842 7,513,415 3,612,877 3,634,408 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 333,250 597,292 893,549 (92,742 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 2,696 5,353 1,952 3,565 Loss from equity method investment (2,991 ) (78 ) (1,680 ) (184 ) Interest expense (105,459 ) (130,331 ) (49,725 ) (64,091 ) TOTAL (105,754 ) (125,056 ) (49,453 ) (60,710 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY 227,496 472,236 844,096 (153,452 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 89,351 81,130 154,767 (44,790 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY 138,145 391,106 689,329 (108,662 ) Less: Net (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest (239,475 ) (314,859 ) (190,811 ) (129,806 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. $ (101,330 ) $ 76,247 $ 498,518 $ (238,468 ) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (.02 ) $ .01 $ .09 $ (.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,569,349 5,569,349 5,569,349 5,569,349

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 AND 2019

(Unaudited)

2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 138,145 $ 391,106 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 378,934 360,940 Stock-based compensation 488,940 25,000 Unrealized loss on commodities 318,936 604,388 Loss on equity method investments 2,991 78 Deferred rent - (24,101 ) Amortization of right to use asset 215,335 - Deferred income taxes (91,802 ) (114,038 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 171,461 1,173,057 Inventories 474,443 (1,143,369 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,148 68,526 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 163,258 152,691 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 343,330 (1,937,413 ) Change in lease liability (236,607 ) - Deposits and other assets (168,914 ) Income taxes payable 217 13,609 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,438,729 (598,440 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of machinery and equipment (132,967 ) (286,721 ) Net cash used in investing activities (132,967 ) (286,721 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Advances under bank line of credit 641,132 7,526 Principal payment on note payable (1,994 ) (70,255 ) Principal payments under bank line of credit (2,700,000 ) (500,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,060,862 ) (562,729 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 244,900 (1,447,890 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,402,556 4,611,384 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,647,456 $ 3,163,494



