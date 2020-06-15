Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update 15 June 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 5636; of these one hundred-seventy-six (176) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 3,521. Among the confirmed cases, 116 of them are male and 60 are female and their age ranges from 5 to 90 years old. One hundred-seventy-five (175) of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and one is a foreigner. Among the cases, 98 of them are identified from Addis Ababa. 33 from Amhara region. 31 from Tigray region. 7 from Somali region, 3 from Oromia region. 2 from Dire Dawa city administration and 2 from Afar region.

Among the total laboratory tests conducted. 28 (17 from health facility and 11 from community) of them were from samples collected from dead bodies one of which from health facility tested positive for COVID- 19. Additionally, two people that were in treatment center have passed away. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to sixty (60). We would like to pass our condolences to the families. The details of the deaths are presented below'.

S. N

Residence

Sex

Age

Remark

1

Amhara Region

Male

60

He w as in the treatment center

2

Addis Ababa

Male

19

He was in the treatment center

3

Amhara Region

Male

32

Sample was taken from dcadbody

Furthermore, seventy-five (75) people (31 from Addis Ababa, 28 from Somali region, 10 from Oromia region, 5 from Amhara region and 1 from Afar region) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 620.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

