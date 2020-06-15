GTreasury and Goldman Sachs Partner to Provide Treasury Professionals with Faster, More Transparent, and More Streamlined Global Payments

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury , a treasury management system provider , today announced a partnership with Goldman Sachs that benefits corporate treasurers leveraging GTreasury’s platform for domestic and international payments. The deal pairs GTreasury’s payment workflow solutions with Goldman Sachs’ tech-forward and secure global payment capabilities.



“GTreasury’s ecosystem helps our customers create digital workflow across the corporate treasury value chain,” said Terry Beadle, Global Head of Corporate Development at GTreasury. “Joining forces with Goldman Sachs makes it simpler, more transparent, and more economic for customers to make payments.

“Since GTreasury’s acquisition of Visual Risk , we have had a clear vision of how the seamless combination of cash management software and risk analytics can help our customers,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury. “Corporate Treasurers have welcomed our innovative single solution strategy, and the company has grown to become the leading integrated treasury system. We welcome Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking as a strategic partner, building on our successful cooperation with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. This is yet another example of how GTreasury can leverage a true fully integrated single platform to provide unique end-to-end solutions for treasurers around the world.”

“GTreasury customers will quickly see the benefits of the frictionless, transparent payment experience and the competitive pricing that’s inherent to Goldman Sachs Global Payments,” said Hari Moorthy, global head of Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs. “We are proud to partner with GTreasury to introduce this innovative yet simplified approach to making payments across the globe.”

Benefits of this partnership for GTreasury customers leveraging Goldman Sachs Global Payments include:

A streamlined process for paying domestic and foreign vendors in local currencies and at lower cost with competitive foreign exchange rates;

Real-time payment tracking that reduces payment-related supplier inquiries;

Cost transparency on bank fees;

Optimized payment routing via Goldman Sachs’ advanced machine learning techniques;

Reduced risk as a result of improved visibility and control over foreign exchange payments and currency exposures for stakeholders in procurement and treasury.

About GTreasury

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury Management System (TMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 750 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

About Goldman Sachs



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking

Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking, through Goldman Sachs Bank USA, is building a modern, digital-first, and cloud-based business to help clients build the future of their Treasury. The business combines the strength, heritage, and expertise of a 150-year-old firm with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a tech start-up.

Contact: Clement | Peterson Public Relations bret@clementpeterson.com