Rogers family donates $60 million to help most vulnerable Canadians dealing with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A healthy meal, a safe place to call home, and opportunities for kids to grow and learn – these most basic needs are out of reach for too many Canadians, especially now. In response to this urgent need, and as Rogers Communications celebrates its 60th anniversary serving Canadians, the Rogers family today announced a $60-million community donation to various charities across Canada to help Canadians most affected by the financial impact that has followed the COVID-19 health crisis.



“Our family is honoured to be able to do a small part to help Canadians and Canadian families as they try to recover from the difficult financial challenges that COVID-19 has brought to so many people, especially people already under financial stress,” said Martha Rogers, Chair of The Rogers Foundation. “All of the money will be donated in 2020 so we can make as immediate an impact as possible.”

“Through this donation the Rogers family builds on Rogers Communications support of Food Banks of Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, Women’s Shelters Canada and PFLAG Canada,” said Edward Rogers, Chairman of Rogers Communications. “Rogers Communications has shown great leadership in responding to the COVID-19 crisis by keeping Canadians connected with its world-class networks and significantly investing in community philanthropy. This donation today builds on that leadership.”

“Our father, the late Ted Rogers, was a proud Canadian. He always worked to make Canada better and make our communities stronger,” said Melinda Rogers-Hixon, Deputy Chair of Rogers Communications. “With our mother, Loretta, Lisa, Edward, Martha, and I as well as our families are committed through this donation to organizations supporting those living with food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, and at-risk children and youth.”

Working to help Canadians recover, the Rogers family donation will help in the following ways:

FEEDING CANADIANS

Faced with unprecedented demand, these funds will enable FBC to help more Canadians, more quickly, by increasing bulk food purchases; and work collaboratively with communities and industries within the agricultural sector to build dedicated food production partnerships. Salvation Army: The gift will allow the organization to serve more fresh healthy food; to increase transportation for food delivery and food delivery hubs to support 257 food banks serving 400 communities; to aid disaster relief including meal trucks and transportation; and enhance counselling and practical support.

HOMELESSNESS AND DOMESTIC CRISIS HELP

Salvation Army : The funds will help address immediate COVID-19 needs in shelters in pandemic “hot spots.”



These funds will increase the capacity of shelters to provide key services to women and children fleeing violence in an environment that is constantly shifting with COVID-19. They will allow for increased training for shelter workers; enhanced housing programs to get women quickly into safe and affordable housing in their community; support shelters to work together in a new, more digitally focused context; and support shelters in rural, remote, northern, and Indigenous communities to increase access and technology to effectively reduce and respond to violence against women. The gift will also allow the organization to engage in a national prevention campaign that will include a comprehensive listing of programs for perpetrators. Other Canadian shelters: While the safety network offered by Salvation Army and Women’s Shelters Canada help so many in need, a large gap still exists. Additional funds will help support other homeless shelters, specifically in areas underserved by the broader shelter networks.

SUPPORT FOR VULNERABLE CHILDREN AND YOUTH

The funds will help the national charity address the immediate and urgent needs of children and families involved with the child welfare system and youth 18-29 who have aged out of the government care system with housing costs; food, groceries and household supplies; online mental health supports; technology help for e-learning; and other emergency needs. BOOST Child & Youth Advocacy Centre: The centre’s Child & Youth Advocacy and the Assessment-Directed Therapy programs provide critical support to children, youth, and families during child abuse investigations and treatment. These funds will allow for additional advocates and therapists to care for up to an additional 400 children.



The centre’s Child & Youth Advocacy and the Assessment-Directed Therapy programs provide critical support to children, youth, and families during child abuse investigations and treatment. These funds will allow for additional advocates and therapists to care for up to an additional 400 children. Easter Seals Canada: The organization supports individuals and families living with disability, and ensures they obtain the critical services and equipment they need. These funds will support the purchase of mobility equipment, accessibility devices, online services to reduce social and physical isolation and educational scholarships.



The organization supports individuals and families living with disability, and ensures they obtain the critical services and equipment they need. These funds will support the purchase of mobility equipment, accessibility devices, online services to reduce social and physical isolation and educational scholarships. Ted Rogers Community Grants: The funds will support more than 150 organizations in underserved communities across every province and territory in Canada, with programming centred on vulnerable youth focusing on leadership, mentoring, volunteering and academic support.

