iVest+ Launches Market Gear with Powerful Features from Benzinga to Empower DIY Traders

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iVest+, an innovator in trading platforms for educators and retail investors, announced today the launch of Market Gear , the only stock and options trading platform for independent investors that packages powerful data and insights into easy-to-use tools and visuals for continuous improvement and optimal success. In addition, the company announced it has become the exclusive provider of Benzinga’s "on-the-go" versions of Real-Time News and Live Squawk across all of its platforms.



Kicking off the new partnership, iVest+ and Benzinga will be hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, June 16, providing expert advice on the fundamentals of options trading and key strategies that can be applied using new technology featured in Market Gear. Signup for the event here .

Market Gear is being introduced at a time when record numbers of self-directed traders are flocking to the market. Amid unprecedented levels of market volatility, many investors are seeking ways to secure their financial futures in the “new normal.” The new DIY trading platform was designed by leading educators with these investors in mind, offering a reimagined trading experience that uniquely combines portable technology, powerful insights, and highly-visual tools for continuous trading improvement.

“For years, self-directed traders have been forced to choose between two unacceptable options. Either sacrifice key insights and information for a platform that offers ease-of-use, or choose a data-rich and cumbersome platform that is better suited for only the most seasoned professionals,” said Rance Mashek, President and Founder of iVest+. “Market Gear fills that gap in the DIY trading landscape and empowers traders to finally take true control over their investments. We have seen it work for years for educators who use our trading platform technology, and now we are excited to see it work for individuals who want to take their investing to the next level.”

Market Gear Lets Investors take Benzinga’s Live Squawk On the Go

Market Gear is now available to subscribers as the first provider of Benzinga’s “on-the-go” Real-Time News and Live Squawk tools. The features provide access to key news and analysis created and curated by the financial news site’s renowned roster of journalists and breaking news team.

“Few financial news sites are better than Benzinga at knowing how to sort through the noise, and hone in on the news that’s moving a particular stock, at the exact moment it matters,” said Chris Mercer, COO of iVest+. “We’re pleased to offer our subscribers one more dynamic tool they can use to quickly and efficiently analyze the market, and maximize their performance.”

“We’ve long been impressed by iVest’s platforms which deliver a leading user experience without sacrificing the data required to make sound investment decisions,” said Benzinga’s Luke Jacobi. “We’re proud to be a part of the Market Gear experience by bringing world class market news into what is already a great experience.”

Benzinga’s “on the go” features fit seamlessly into Market Gear’s existing lineup of powerful, easy-to-use tools, which are built specifically to empower self-directed traders. The platform is designed to enable DIY traders to invest like a professional, without the heavy lift of learning to use an overly complex platform.

Quicker Insights through Visualization

Market Gear offers ultra-visual and customizable charting, research, and tools exclusive to the platform that empower investors to trade with confidence while using a broker of their choice. The platform’s trade journal uses algorithms and AI to offer unprecedented learning through curated analysis of an investor’s most successful strategies, improving ongoing performance. Trades can be made on Market Gear across a variety of devices and platforms, with each providing a seamless and unified experience.

Market Gear’s feature-rich platform is available at three subscription levels to suit the varying needs of today’s DIY investor:

Essential Kit - $45/mo or $38/mo if billed annually

Signature Kit - $75/mo or $65/mo if billed annually

Master Kit - $145/mo or $125/mo if billed annually

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights, into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. For more information about the company’s white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com .

