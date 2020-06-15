Applied Materials Appoints Director of ESG, Corporate Sustainability and Reporting

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Chris Librie has joined the company as director of ESG*, corporate sustainability and reporting.



Chris most recently served as director of corporate social responsibility at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. where he led the company’s social investments and regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Chris led ESG and corporate sustainability programs at eBay Inc. and HP Inc., helping both organizations raise their ESG reporting and performance and achieve recognition from leading reporting organizations including CDP and DJSI.

“This appointment strengthens Applied Materials’ commitment to our ESG strategy and will help accelerate our ESG programs and solutions,” said Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Chris brings deep domain expertise, a track record of success and strong working relationships with forward-thinking ESG professionals from other leading technology companies.”

“I am very excited to be joining Applied Materials as the company aims to use its leadership position in semiconductor and display technology to enable a more sustainable future in collaboration with suppliers and customers around the world,” said Chris Librie.

Chris holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh and an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

*ESG = Environmental, Social and Governance