New York Businessman Releases Astounding Account of His Parallel Life of Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Activation in New Book

/EIN News/ -- LONG ISLAND, NY., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Autobiography of a New York City Salesman: My Parallel Life of Transformation through Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Energy” by Rich Mollura is the wondrous and fascinating journey of the author’s spiritual transformation of Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Activation directly from the streets of New York City.

From a young age, Mollura felt a void of emptiness inside that lured him to seek a deeper fulfillment of what life had to offer. In the early 1980’s, Mollura was initiated into an astounding transformational journey by the relentless force of Kundalini Energy and Conscious Evolution. This powerful and ancient mystery spontaneously and intelligently rewired Mollura’s Being.

Throughout his transformational journey, Mollura was simultaneously living an ordinary parallel life as a family man and a leading salesman to NYC businesses. Unknown to most, Mollura’s transformational journey included awakening at 3 AM to cultivate psychological insights to experiencing jolts of bio-electricity firing through his limbs during business meetings. Mollura shares how he used his accumulated wisdom to handle life’s challenges including the loss of his beloved mother to how he and his wife addressed their son’s Crohn’s and Celiac condition and other everyday challenges that threaten us all.

“This book represents a life work that has been incubating and developing in me for forty years. It is my crown achievement and what I want to give back to life. I have lived this life in secret while living a very enjoyable and successful ordinary life,” says Mollura. “This book allows me the venue of delivering the full detail of very profound experiences which, up until now, only I knew about.”

In “Autobiography of a New York City Salesman” Mollura details how life’s higher wisdom can come to inspire and support our journey through higher energies of the body, nature and ancient wisdom. Mollura provides relatable anecdotes from his personal life and pop culture to educate readers on Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Energy.

“Autobiography of a New York City Salesman: My Parallel Life of Transformation through Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Energy”

By Rich Mollura

ISBN: 9781982231743 (softcover); 9781982231767 (hardcover); 9781982231750 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and an audio version, read by the author, is also available for purchase on Audible.

About the author

Rich Mollura is a first-time author from Long Island and a top Salesman in New York City for a Fortune 500 Company. Mollura has undergone a powerful transformation for over 40 years. This transformation involves a relentless search for higher meaning and the activation of a higher energy traditionally known as Kundalini Energy. He pursued and detailed this journey and experiences in journals while leading a dual life as an everyday man and a deep esoteric seeker of enlightenment. He details his unique self-growth in his debut book, “Autobiography of a New York City Salesman: My Parallel Life of Transformation through Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Energy,” relating to those who are also on the same path of seeking higher states of consciousness. Mollura is a father of two and currently resides in Long Island, New York with his wife. To learn more, please visit www.richmollura.com

