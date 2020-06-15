WILLISTON BARRACKS / 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, OFFENSES COMMITTED IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD
CASE#: 20A102518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-15-2020 @ 0414 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1067 Greenbush Road, Charlotte
VIOLATION:
1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2. Domestic Assault
3. Offenses Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Brett R. Turner
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15th, 2020 at approximately 0414 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a family fight occurring in Charlotte.
Responding Troopers made contact with the parties involved and conducted an investigation. The investigation revealed that during a verbal altercation, Brett Turner punched a female family member in the face while he held a 5 month old child. Further investigation revealed that in March 2020 Turner assaulted the same family member by kicking and then strangling her.
Turner was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Turner is being held in anticipation of arraignment later in the day on June 15th.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 15th, 2020 @ TBD
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: TBD
BAIL: TBD
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
