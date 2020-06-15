WILLISTON BARRACKS / 1ST DEGREE AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, OFFENSES COMMITTED IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-15-2020 @ 0414 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1067 Greenbush Road, Charlotte

VIOLATION:

1. 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2. Domestic Assault

3. Offenses Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Brett R. Turner

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15th, 2020 at approximately 0414 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a family fight occurring in Charlotte.

Responding Troopers made contact with the parties involved and conducted an investigation. The investigation revealed that during a verbal altercation, Brett Turner punched a female family member in the face while he held a 5 month old child. Further investigation revealed that in March 2020 Turner assaulted the same family member by kicking and then strangling her.

Turner was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Turner is being held in anticipation of arraignment later in the day on June 15th.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 15th, 2020 @ TBD

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: TBD

BAIL: TBD

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782