LPL Financial Announces Release of Second Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the release of its corporate sustainability report, detailing progress towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.



LPL’s ESG vision is to take care of advisors and their clients by operating responsibly and ethically, while also strengthening trust with our mutual stakeholders. The report reflects increasing transparency on LPL’s sustainability work and highlights the firm’s progress to date in key areas of focus, such as sustainable investment options, diversity and inclusion and environmental stewardship.

Since the release of LPL’s sustainability report in 2019, the firm has:

Contributed more than $1.5 million to organizations providing support to underserved families and young people across the country

Launched its largest advisor study group focused on sustainable investing

Repurposed more than 97 tons of waste

Improved upon financial literacy by integrating a goals-based planning tool to help clients track progress to personal goals.

“The need for responsible corporate stewardship has never been more evident than during these past few months,” said Heather Randolph Carter, chief marketing and communication officer, LPL Financial. “Making a positive contribution to the lives of our employees, those we serve, and the communities where we operate, is not only important to our stakeholders, but is the standard we expect of ourselves at LPL.”

This year’s report includes a Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) index to further the firm’s initiative of transparency.

